Tottenham ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After purchasing Mohammed Kudus, the Lilywhites have signed João Palhinha on a loan deal from Bayern Munich. Furthermore, Thomas Frank wants a new No.10, and following James Maddison’s recent injury, the need to bolster the CAM position has increased.

Spurs initially attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the deal hasn’t come to fruition, and he has now decided to stay at City Ground by signing a fresh term.

Fichajes report that Tottenham are keen on signing Gallagher and are ‘willing’ to submit a formal proposal worth around £43m to seal the deal.

The midfielder joined Los Rojiblancos from Chelsea last summer but struggled to play regularly under Diego Simeone. Moreover, when he got the opportunity, he was deployed out wide.

The Spanish giants have decided to reinforce the midfield department with new faces this summer. So, they might be open to letting Gallagher leave, while the player could be tempted to return to the Premier League to play regularly.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Tottenham hold a long-term interest in the Englishman as he was heavily linked with a move to the Lilywhites last summer, but Atletico Madrid eventually managed to secure his service.

Gallagher is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. The middle trio of Gallagher, Pape Matar Sarr, and Palhinha would make Tottenham a robust side.

Moreover, they also have Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Yves Bissouma, though the former Brighton and Hove Albion star has been linked with a move away.

Gallagher previously showcased his qualities with Crystal Palace on loan and for Chelsea. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to buy him before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Spurs have had a mixed pre-season thus far, winning twice and drawing three games. They have one more friendly game against Bayern Munich left before next week’s UEFA Super Cup encounter versus Paris Saint-Germain.