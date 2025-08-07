Tottenham receive opportunity to sign AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since moving to San Siro Stadium from LOSC Lille back in 2019, the Portuguese has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win a Scudetto title and a Supercoppa Italiana.

However, he seemingly had a dispute with his former manager, Sergio Conceicao, so he started many games on the bench last term. Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new Milan manager, and the pre-season games suggest that the forward has regained his importance in the starting line-up, scoring three goals and registering a solitary assist in three games.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham have been handed the opportunity to sign Leao through intermediaries, but AC Milan may now be reluctant to let the winger leave.

Leao has established himself as one of the best forwards in Serie A. After making 27 goal contributions in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, he scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions last term.

Leao to Tottenham

Leao is a left-winger by trait, but Allegri has used him as a second striker in a two-striker system in the pre-season. He is 6ft 2in tall and is technically sound.

He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers. Therefore, the Portuguese has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old can be inconsistent at times, and his off-the-ball work rate isn’t the best. Nevertheless, he is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

Leao is valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Milan are in no rush to sell him and Spurs will have to make an unrefusable proposal to persuade the Rossoneri to cash-in should they make a concrete approach for him.

Meanwhile, after winning the Europa League last campaign, Spurs haven’t just qualified for the Champions League; they have an opportunity to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.