Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to seal a sensational deal to re-sign Harry Kane, as per Football Insider.

Having showcased his qualities in the Premier League, the England captain joined Bayern Munich a couple of years ago to win major silverware.

Other Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United attempted to buy him, but Daniel Levy made it clear that he had no intention of letting the striker join a direct rival.

Now, Football Insider report that after winning the Bundesliga title last term, Kane is ready to return to his homeland as his goal is to become the Premier League’s record goalscorer.

Spurs have positioned themselves to seal a ‘sensational’ deal to re-sign him as they have first refusal. However, it is highly unlikely that Thomas Frank’s side will be able to secure his service this summer.

He has a release clause worth around £56m that will become active next year, and Spurs are expected to accelerate their efforts to sign him in January or next summer.

Kane to Tottenham

Following Kane’s departure, Tottenham decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by signing Dominic Solanke for a club record fee. However, he displayed underwhelming performances last campaign.

On the other hand, Kane has been in tremendous goal-scoring form at Allianz Arena. In his debut campaign, the 32-year-old made 56 goal contributions across all competitions, even though the German giants went trophyless. Kane also enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 41 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions.

Although the Englishman will turn 33 next year and Spurs generally don’t spend big for older players like him, it appears they are ready to break that tradition for Kane.

He is one of the best strikers in the world and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service. However, if he continues to score goals, Bayern Munich might want to keep hold of him for longer. So, it is going to be interesting to see what the future holds for the England captain.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are set to commence their new season with the UEFA Super Cup encounter versus Paris Saint-Germain next week.