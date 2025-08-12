Tottenham make contact to sign Como star Nico Paz

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Como star Nico Paz, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After ranking through Real Madrid’s youth system, the 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Spanish giants a couple of years ago. However, he struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI, so Los Blancos decided to let him join the Italian side last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that although Real Madrid have allowed the youngster to join Como, they still hold full control over him and have matching rights.

Paz displayed eye-catching performances in Serie A last term, and having been impressed by him, Tottenham held talks with Real Madrid to enquire about the details of signing him.

The Lilywhites took this action when they also asked Los Merengues about the possibility of signing Rodrygo Goes. Along with the north London club, AC Milan are also interested in Paz.

However, Real Madrid have no intention of letting the South American join any other club. They have also been keeping a close eye on his development and have been impressed by him, so they feel he has a future at the club. Therefore, Real Madrid are willing to bring him back next summer.

Paz to Tottenham

Paz is a left-footed versatile player. He is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role in a midfield three. Moreover, he can provide cover in the false nine position if needed.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee issue, Tottenham have found themselves in desperate need of a new creative midfielder. Earlier this summer, they tried to purchase Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

However, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Now, it appears Paz is also on their radar, but purchasing him won’t be easy either. Therefore, they have stepped up efforts to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are said to be interested in him as well, but Tottenham are looking to seal the deal by beating their arch-rival in this race, with the player open to joining Thomas Frank’s team.