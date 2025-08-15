Man Utd lining up move for Morten Hjulmand



According to The Sun, Manchester United could swoop for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand under the recommendation of manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign a holding midfielder before the transfer window closes, and they have identified Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba as the priority target to bolster the no. 6 position.

However, a deal could be difficult to pursue without player sales, considering Brighton want a package of at least £120 million to contemplate the potential sale of the former Lille star.

Amidst this, The Sun claim that Man United have Hjulmand as a fallback option, and they are preparing a move for the Denmark international, who is well known to manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese brought him to Sporting Lisbon from Lecce in 2023. Amorim is an admirer of the midfielder’s monster mentality and sees him as a cheaper alternative if United can’t sign Baleba.

The midfielder has a £68 million release clause in his contract, but could be signed for £10m less, as per the report.

Quality midfielder

United have added plenty of quality in the final 3rd this campaign. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are big upgrades, and should put the Red Devils in the mix for Champions League football next season.

Adding a marquee defensive midfielder is the next priority for the Mancunian giants. Baleba would be an exceptional signing. He has similar traits as Moises Caicedo and would provide the much-needed control and defensive stability from the centre of the park.

However, the hefty asking price could urge United to explore alternative solutions and Hjulmand could be targeted, given he is familiar to Amorim’s tactics from their time together at Sporting Lisbon. He was promoted as the captain after just 1 season.

The Dane completed 91% of his passes in the Primeira Liga last campaign while winning over 60% duels. He also made 6 recoveries and 2 tackles per outing and caught the eye with his tireless work rate and high pressing from the heart of the midfield.

Hjulmand would seamlessly fit into the plans of Amorim. The 26-year-old is in the prime phase of his career and would be a top notch acquisition. United could turn to his services if they can’t find a solution with Brighton for Baleba in the next few days.