Everton make contact over deal to sign Villarreal forward Etta Eyong

Everton have made ‘contact’ with Villarreal over the possible transfer of highly-rated centre forward Etta Eyong to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer, according to El Chirunguito TV.

Eyong is one of La Liga’s brightest emerging young prospects. Born in Douala, the talented forward spent much of his early development in Cameroon before moving to Spain in January 2022 to join Cadiz.

He joined Villarreal last summer and has begun the new campaign in style, finding the net in Villarreal’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with several established clubs, including Everton, now monitoring the Cameroonian striker’s progress.

Following the successful capture of Barry from the Yellow Submarines this summer, it appears Everton are not done yet, as Spanish media outlet El Chirunguito TV claims that the Toffees have made ‘contact’ with Villarreal over a possible deal for Eyong this month.

The report adds that while the Cameroon U23 star is resolved to staying with Villarreal, he won’t oppose a move to the Premier League should the club receive offers for him, with Everton now making contact over a possible deal.

Prospect

Everton are looking to improve on last season’s performance, particularly in attack, where they netted a meagre 42 goals in the Premier League, the fewest of any side that did not relegate last season.

Despite adding Barry to bolster their attack this season, the club appears to need more reinforcements to help end their goalscoring woes.

Their goalscoring issues appear to have moved into the new season, as they only carved out one shot on target in their opening game of the season against newly promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

The other options, Youssef Chermiti, has struggled to hit the ground running since arriving from Sporting CP in 2023, while Beto usually appears to be at his best in the latter stages of the season.

Although he’s just 21 and relatively inexperienced in the top flight, Eyong, who is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt, has shown promise whenever called upon, and his qualities were on display in Villarreal’s opening day victory over Real Oviedo, where he netted the opening goal.

Should a move be finalised, David Moyes would be handed sufficient depth in attack to battle for a place in the top ten this season.