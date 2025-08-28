Tottenham offered chance to sign Man Utd’s Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After displaying impressive performances with Borussia Dortmund, the Englishman joined the Red Devils for a big fee back in 2021. However, like several other big signings, the 25-year-old has struggled to flourish in his career at Old Trafford.

Having fallen out with former United boss Erik ten Hag, Sancho went back to Dortmund on loan in January last year. However, the German giants eventually opted not to secure his service permanently.

Following that, the forward signed for Chelsea on a loan deal last summer, and a conditional buy obligation was included in the deal. It was even met; however, the Blues couldn’t agree on personal terms with him, so they decided to send him back by paying a small penalty.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Sancho doesn’t want to give up his hefty salary at United, so although AS Roma were keen on purchasing him, the player rejected a move to the Italian capital.

However, Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to keep him in his squad and has left him out of the first team group. Therefore, United are open to cashing-in on him before next week’s transfer deadline, and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the forward.

Sancho to Tottenham

The Lilywhites have been exploring the possibility of signing a new winger after letting Son Heung-min leave. Savinho of Manchester City is their priority target, but Spurs have been struggling to agree on a deal to buy him.

Therefore, they might decide to make a move for the Man Utd outcast, with Sancho’s existing deal with United set to expire at the end of this campaign.

The forward, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, is comfortable on either flank and is still just 25. So, he has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around, and it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.