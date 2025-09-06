Tottenham opened talks to seal late deal to sign Mateta

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly opened talks with Crystal Palace over a deal to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta late in the summer window, as per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Eagles have been a rejuvenated side since Oliver Glasner’s arrival as the new manager, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. Following that, several of their key players have attracted the attention of big clubs around Europe.

Following Michael Olise’s departure, Eberechi Eze established himself as a talismanic figure. However, Arsenal have managed to secure his services by spending a big fee this summer.

Marc Guehi was heavily linked with a move away this summer and was very close to joining Liverpool on deadline day. However, the South London club have eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Adam Wharton has also placed himself on the radar of several big clubs, with Real Madrid and Manchester United reportedly lining up a swoop for him.

Now, Solhekol(via GiveMeSport) claims that Atalanta, AC Milan, Juventus, and a few Premier League clubs were interested in signing Mateta this summer.

Mateta to Tottenham

Tottenham were in this race as well and opened talks with Crystal Palace to enquire about the details of signing the Frenchman late in the recently concluded summer window.

Man Utd were also tentatively linked with a move for him before purchasing Benjamin Sesko. However, the South London club have managed to keep hold of him.

Eventually, the North London club decided to reinforce the attacking department by signing Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

The 28-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, although Crystal Palace didn’t allow his departure this summer, they might be open to letting him leave next year.

Mateta, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a Premier League-proven player and has enjoyed a promising start to this season, scoring three goals in six appearances across all competitions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to revive their interest in signing Mateta to strengthen the frontline next summer or sign Kolo Muani permanently.