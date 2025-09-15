Premier League
Richarlison replaces Tel: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Villarreal
Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League after over two years, and host Villarreal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow at 20:00 local time on matchday one of the competition’s league phase.
After picking up a 3-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend, Thomas Frank will look for a similar result on his own maiden game in the European Cup.
Here is a look at how the Lilywhites might feature against the Yellow Submarine.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to start in between the sticks ahead of Antonin Kinsky.
Defenders – Villarreal are very dangerous on the break, so Frank is unlikely to ring in any changes at the back. Therefore, Pedro Porro and Djed Spence could start at right back and left back, respectively, whereas Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are likely to be the Dane’s preferred pairing in the heart of the back four.
Richarlison to lead the line
Midfielders – Joao Palhinha has settled in positively at Tottenham Hotspur and could be in the starting eleven once more as the team’s number six, while even Pape Mata Sarr, who is in great form, could be in the team. Lucas Bergvall could have another chance from the word go too after scoring a goal and providing an assist at the weekend.
Forwards – Xavi Simons assisted his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur on his first start for the club against West Ham, and might get more minutes under his belt on the left wing. Mohammed Kudus is also likely to be given the nod over Brennan Johnson on the right flank. £60 million man Richarlison could return to the team, replacing Mathys Tel, to lead the line having not been fully fit in the weekend fixture.
Here is a look at Spurs’ potential line-up on paper.
