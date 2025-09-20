Tottenham express ‘strong interest’ in Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed a ‘strong interest’ in signing Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at Jose Alvalade Stadium since joining from Lecce a couple of years ago, winning two Liga Portugal titles and a Taca de Portugal trophy.

Moreover, he has established himself as the Lions’ captain. Having showcased his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight, the midfielder has secured his place in the Denmark national team.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are willing to reinforce the engine room next year and have registered a serious interest in the former Lecce star. Thomas Frank believes his compatriot would be an ideal fit to play in his system.

Spurs are prepared to launch a formal proposal worth around £52m to seal the deal with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Sporting don’t want to part ways with their captain, but it would be difficult for them to keep hold of him should Tottenham eventually make a concrete approach.

Spurs have decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing former Sporting star João Palhinha on a loan deal this summer. He has had a solid start to this season.

Hjulmand to Tottenham

But considering he has already entered his 30s and Yves Bissouma has struggled to find regular game time under Frank, the Lilywhites have seemingly started exploring options to strengthen the midfield.

Hjulmand is a 6-foot-tall player and is comfortable with possession against high-pressing teams. Moreover, he is dynamic and efficient in defensive contributions. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so this should be the right time for him to take the next step.

Hjulmand possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham. Manchester United have been linked with a move for Hjulmand since Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the new manager. However, United haven’t made a move, and Tottenham might be able to seal the deal if they move quickly.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a formal approach to lure him away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium next summer.