Everton and West Ham looking to sign Sergio Reguilon as free agent

Sergio Reguilon left Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season after their Europa League triumph and has been a free agent since, having failed to find newer recruits during the summer transfer window.

Fichajes has reported that the former Real Madrid star could be onto greener pastures soon, however, with Everton and West Ham pondering over his transfer as a free agent in the near future.

La Liga sides, Real Sociedad and Sevilla, are also keen on the 28-year-old’s services and the prospect of his signing looks very attractive given the low-risk involved as well as the prime age of his career in mind.

Everton could snap up Reguilon

Everton might be the likeliest side to sign Sergio Reguilon as a free agent considering their primary left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has struggled for fitness in the initial few weeks of the 2025/26 season.

Adam Aznou, the back-up option, has a lot of potential, but a player of Reguilon’s calibre and experience will provide David Moyes with a safer and more trustworthy option at the back, especially if he plans on rotating the squad.

Reguilon is unlikely to cost Everton much as far as wages are concerned, while the lack of game time under his belt in the last few months does not give him much bargaining power to ask for a key role in the squad either.

West Ham, though an attractive destination, will look to sort out Graham Potter’s future sooner rather than later after defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday and therefore, any newer transfers might be placed on hold for the time being.

Given that Reguilon has had a turbulent career in England with Tottenham Hotspur and previously Manchester United, it remains to be seen whether he is still keen on continuing in the Premier League or fancies a return home to La Liga.