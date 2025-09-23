Tottenham join race in signing Dortmund star Julian Brandt

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, according to Caughtoffside.

The 29-year-old gained his breakthrough with Bayer Leverkusen, which saw several clubs across Europe vie for his signature. Dortmund eventually won the race to sign him in a big-money move to the Signal Iduna Park in 2019.

Brandt has since made over 200 appearances for the club, becoming a key part of the team’s recent surge, including the 2023/24 Champions League run, where he was instrumental in the club’s run to the final.

He’s also an indispensable part of Niko Kovač’s side, featuring in ten games across all competitions this season. His performances have not gone unnoticed, as several clubs in Europe, including in the Premier League, are now courting him over a possible move.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham have joined the race in signing the Germany international to bolster Thomas Frank’s midfield ranks.

The report adds that the North London club are ‘considering’ a swoop for the transfer of the German midfielder to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to provide creativity following the long-term injury to James Maddison.

The club view his ability to play in several positions across the frontline as well as deeper roles as a suitable profile the club are looking for in the market.

With just one year left on his contract and a meagre £21m Transfermarkt valuation, Spurs view the forward as a ‘realistic target’ given their tight budget for the winter transfer window, as per the report.

They’ll now need to act swiftly in completing a swoop for Brandt in January, as CaughtOffside claims that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring the versatile forward.

Having lost the Super Cup final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, Tottenham have been impressive this season with an improvement in performances and results.

The Londoners now sit third in the Premier League table, winning three, drawing one and losing one. They also began their Champions League campaign with a win over Villarreal.

The potential addition of Brandt to this free-flowing Spurs side will make them a more potent challenger for titles this season, so they need to act swiftly to secure his signature ahead of Newcastle and Villa.