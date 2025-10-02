Everton pondering over a £30 million swoop for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

Everton are ninth in the Premier League standings, six matches in, and have made a fairly positive start to their new life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with only two defeats so far in the campaign in the English top division.

David Moyes’ men have conceded only one goal so far, but from an offensive perspective, the goods seem to have dried up as well with only six goals in the season, at a measly average of just one per game.

Beto, their primary striker, has struck only once in spite of being involved in all of the Merseyside outfit’s fixtures so far, so a new striker’s acquisition could become a top agenda for the club heading into the January transfer window.

AS Roma Live has reported that Everton are keen on signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, and will be prepared to match his £30 million price tag, therefore putting themselves in pole position to sign the Brazilian ahead of Roma themselves.

Jesus a promising purchase for Everton

Gabriel Jesus is currently on the sidelines at Arsenal with an ACL injury, although he could return to action before 2026 after undergoing surgery on the rupture he suffered in January this year.

The 28-year-old does not have a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans after Viktor Gyokeres’ signing, however, and the Gunners are happy to offload him sooner rather than later, so a switch to Everton remains a strong possibility.

Jesus has extensive experience in the Premier League with Manchester City and the Gunners, and has won the Premiership three times in his career, so Everton can be confident that they would be signing a player capable of producing impressive returns.

His fitness record is a cause for concern, however, coupled with inconsistent form, but playing less regularly without European football on Merseyside and in an environment with lesser pressure could help the Brazilian in regaining his feet.

It remains to be seen if the player himself is keen on joining the Toffees given that he might need to accept a wage cut and miss out on playing in the continental competition year after year.