Tottenham &West Ham in battle to sign Parma centre-forward Mateo Pellegrino

Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle with West Ham United over a deal to sign prolific Argentine centre-forward Mateo Pellegrino from Parma, according to Tuttosport via Parma Live.

The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Vélez Sarsfield and quickly built a strong reputation before sealing a move to Parma in January for a reported £1m fee.

That transfer already looks like a bargain, with his market value skyrocketing in just a matter of months. Since arriving in Italy, the 23-year-old forward has featured in 20 matches, directly contributing to nine goals.

The current campaign has seen him explode onto the scene, netting five times in only seven appearances. Such form, combined with his obvious potential, has inevitably caught the eye of several leading clubs across Europe, including suitors from the Premier League.

Citing Tuttosport, Italian outlet Parma Live claims that Tottenham and West Ham have set their sights on a possible swoop to sign the Argentina U19 international.

Following his prolific start to the season in Serie A, interest in the youngster is expected to rise, with the report adding that several clubs, including AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Villarreal, and Nottingham Forest, have all shown interest in the 6ft 3in goalscorer.

Having rebuffed a £13m offer in the summer, the report adds that Parma are expected to demand a significant offer for Pellegrino, as they believe the Argentine’s value could double to £26m next summer amid interest from Spurs and the Hammers.

Battle

Tottenham are looking to add additional firepower to Thomas Frank’s attack, and Pellegrino is emerging as a prime target.

Dominic Solanke has struggled with injury issues, while Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani are yet to establish themselves, leaving Spurs short of a reliable option to ease the scoring burden.

The 23-year-old has already showcased his pedigree in Serie A, and his technical profile suggests he has the tools to make a smooth transition to English football.

On the other hand, West Ham have been struggling in front of goal this campaign, having accumulated only six goals in the Premier League, one less than Pellegrino has scored in seven games.

The Spain-born Argentine forward would give either club a prolific goalscoring option without breaking the bank, so it will be interesting to see which side takes the initiative amid interest from several teams across Europe.