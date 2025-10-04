[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road this Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at White Hart Lane last time out in the Premier League with Palhinha scoring in injury time to rescue a point for the North Londoners.

Tottenham then followed that up with a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Bodo Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. They came from 2-0 down to grab a fortunate point as the hosts should have had the game wrapped up before Jostein Gundersen’s 89th own goal.

Thomas Frank has made six changes from the side that started in midweek but Guglielmo Vicario is among the players to keep their place as he starts between the sticks once again today.

Cristian Romero is fit to return as he starts alongside Micky van de Ven in the middle of defence. Pedro Porro keeps his place at right-back while Destiny Udogie comes in for Djed Spence at left-back.

Rodrigo Bentancur starts once again in midfield and he’s joined by Palhinha with the Portuguese recalled in place of Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park. Xavi Simons comes in for Lucas Bergvall in the attacking midfield position with the youngster dropping to the bench.

Mohamed Kudus is recalled to start on the right flank with Brenna Johnson making way while Wilson Odobert keeps his place in the Tottenham attack this afternoon.

Mathys Tel replaces Richarlison up front after not featuring in midweek.

As for Leeds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps his place up front while Ethan Ampadu also starts once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Darlow; Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Meslier, Bijol, Bornauw, Justin, Tanaka, Gruev, Piroe, Nmecha, Harrison

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Xavi Simons, Odobert; Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison