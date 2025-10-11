Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Jose Alvalade Stadium from Lecce a couple of years ago, the Dane has enjoyed great success, winning two league titles and a domestic cup competition.

Moreover, the 26-year-old has even established himself as a key player in the Denmark national team’s starting line-up. So, it appears Hjulmand’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has been attracting a lot of attention in recent months.

Fichajes state that Man Utd have earmarked the former Lecce star as a serious option to strengthen the engine room and are preparing to launch a formal proposal worth around £52m to sign him.

Hjulmand has a £70m release clause in his current contract and has a contract until 2028 with Sporting. So, they aren’t in any rush to let him leave just yet, but the Portuguese giants are a selling club and are ready to cash-in on him for less than the release clause fee.

Purchasing Hjulmand won’t be straightforward for United, as Juventus are also keen on him and have already started working to finalise the move. Moreover, Tottenham are plotting a swoop to secure his services.

Battle

The report claim that Ruben Amorim could play a key role in helping Man Utd win the race as Hjulmand flourished in his career at Sporting under the Portuguese boss before his switch to Old Trafford last year.

Man Utd have struggled with midfield problems in recent years as Casemiro has been displaying inconsistent performances. Manuel Ugarte was purchased from PSG last year to reinforce the engine room, but he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, although Tottenham reinforced the midfield department by signing João Palhinha this summer, they are seemingly planning to sign a new midfielder next year.

Hjulmand is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services in January or next summer.