Tottenham eye move to sign River Plate’s Lautaro Rivero

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since joining the Lilywhites a couple of years ago, Micky Van de Ven has established himself as an undisputed starter. However, he struggled with fitness problems over the last two seasons, and during his absence, former manager Ange Postecoglou used Ben Davies and Archie Gray in the left centre-back position.

The Welshman is a left-back by trait, while Gray is a midfielder. Spurs don’t have a natural left-footed centre-back to support the Netherlands international, so it appears Thomas Frank is looking to resolve that next year.

Fichajes state that Tottenham want a young defender to reinforce the defence and have identified Rivero as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent performances.

However, the North London club aren’t the only club interested in the Argentinian as Atletico Madrid are also keen on securing his services next year. Rivero has a £87m release clause in his current contract, which is set to run until 2028. So, River Plate aren’t in any rush to sell him anytime soon.

Tottenham’s transfer strategy is to sign talented young players and provide them with the platform to flourish. Therefore, Rivero fits perfectly into their transfer strategy.

Rivero to Tottenham

The youngster came through the Argentinian giant’s youth system before showcasing his qualities out on loan at Cordoba Central. He returned to River Plate this summer and has been playing regularly.

Having displayed glimpses of his qualities recently, he received the call-up to the Argentina national team for this month’s international break and made his debut against Puerto Rico.

Rivero, standing at 6ft tall, is a highly talented left-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is robust in defensive contributions, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services next year. It is highly unlikely that Frank’s side will push forward with a deal to sign the defender if River Plate stay firm on the release clause valuation.