Tottenham interested in signing Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Son Heung-min’s departure and James Maddison’s serious knee injury this summer, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the creative midfield and wide forward positions by signing Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian has enjoyed a bright start this season, making five goal contributions in eight Premier League appearances thus far. However, Simons has taken time to settle in his new surroundings, making only one assist in the league.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Thomas Frank wants a new wide forward in January and Spurs have started identifying options to fulfill their new manager’s wish.

The Lilywhites have earmarked Antoine Semenyo as the top target, but are also interested in Akliouche and have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

Frank had the opportunity to watch him closely during last night’s Champions League clash, and Spurs will keep an eye on him against PSG and Olympique de Marseille before the January window.

The North London club hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they initially expressed their interest in him this summer. However, they never formalised their interest and bought Simons and Kudus, instead.

Akliouche to Tottenham

The 23-year-old is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Monaco are expected to demand a big fee to let him leave next year.

Akliouche is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield role. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines, and also works hard without possession.

He made 19 goal contributions across all competitions last term and has made three goal contributions in seven Ligue 1 appearances thus far this season.

Akliouche is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, and considering Kudus is capable of playing on the left, Frank can deploy both him and the Frenchman in his starting XI should Tottenham eventually manage to secure his service next year.