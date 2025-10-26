Everton interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison in 2026

Everton are 12th in the Premier League but with only one win in their last five matches in the English top flight, they would feel that they have underperformed so far this season with goals particularly a cause for concern for the team.

David Moyes’ men have scored only nine times in eight fixtures so far in the campaign and primary striker Beto has only found the back of the net once, whereas backup option Thierno Barry has yet to open his account for 2025/26.

A new man in the middle is expected to be the club’s priority heading into 2026 and as per TEAMtalk, Everton are interested in re-signing Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur with the Lilywhites also prepared to get rid of him for the right sum.

Though he has made a decent start to the campaign with three Premier League goals and an assist, Spurs are looking to sell the Brazilian international in order to make way for another striker given that Dominic Solanke has also struggled with his fitness.

Everton return on the cards for Richarlison

Richarlison could fancy a return to Everton in 2026, although the Toffees will need to be wary of interest from elsewhere, particularly Saudi Arabia, if they are to secure a transfer for the 28-year-old at some point next year.

He is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt and that is likely to be a sum that will satisfy Tottenham Hotspur considering the former Watford marksman will enter the final year of his contract in London at the end of the ongoing season.

The Brazilian’s fitness over the last year has not been very promising, but that has been a general theme in Tottenham’s squad, so with Everton needing some quality in the number nine position, it may be a risk worth taking on a nominally priced player.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the door at Tottenham Hotspur is open for Richarlison in January itself, which would be the best-case scenario for Everton as they might not be too keen on waiting until next summer for a vital addition.