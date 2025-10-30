Tottenham showing keen interest in Everton star Iliman Ndiaye

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in a possible swoop to sign Everton’s in-form winger Iliman Ndiaye, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 25-year-old lit up the English Championship in the 2022-23 season with remarkable performances, racking up 25 goal contributions for Sheffield United before earning a move to Marseille.

Since completing his move to Everton in July 2024, Ndiaye has evolved into one of the Premier League’s most consistent forwards. Though it initially took him some time to cement his spot as a guaranteed starter at the club, his performances over the past year have firmly established him as a vital figure for the club.

The Senegalese international has begun the 2025/26 campaign in fine fashion, registering three goals and one assist in nine league appearances, and his consistent displays for the Toffees have piqued the interest of several top clubs in England and across Europe who are now looking to sign him as the transfer window approaches.

Now, according to Konur, Tottenham has expressed interest in Ndiaye’s possible transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

With a contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium running until the summer of 2029, Everton will likely demand a steep fee for the 25-year-old, with the journalist claiming that the Toffees will not entertain any offers below £44m, with Spurs now keen.

Ndiaye to Tottenham

However, the North London club faces stiff competition from local rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United for Ndiaye, while several top European sides – including AC Milan, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus – have also joined the chase for the France-born Senegal international’s signature, according to the report.

Although Everton have endured consecutive losses against Tottenham and Manchester City, their overall early-season displays have offered encouraging signs—with Ndiaye emerging as arguably their standout performer.

Capable of operating across both wings or centrally as an attacking midfielder, the 25-year-old has caught the eye through his creativity, work rate, and attacking prowess, consistently contributing with goals and creating chances for his teammates.

The Lilywhites are yet to find a suitable replacement for Son Heung-min at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ndiaye, however, presents a valuable option, as the Senegalese forward boasts the qualities necessary to make an instant impact under Thomas Frank and could also establish himself as a long-term solution on the left wing if Spurs manage to secure his signature.