West Ham join race to sign James Garner from Everton

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Everton midfielder James Garner, according to Ekrem Konur.

Garner sealed a permanent move to Everton from Manchester United in 2022, where he has since made 97 appearances, contributing three goals and five assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, has cemented himself as a pivotal figure under David Moyes this season, featuring in all 11 Premier League games so far, netting and providing an assist once.

Since Moyes arrived at the Merseyside club, the former United academy graduate has been one of his most reliable players, primarily due to his versatility, which has enabled him to operate seamlessly in midfield and at full-back.

However, Garner’s long-term future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium remains uncertain, as his current deal is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season, which has now drawn interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs looking to sign him when his contract expires is West Ham, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are closely monitoring the former England U21 international.

While it is unclear whether the Hammers are willing to wait till the summer to potentially poach him on a free transfer, the report reveals that a January swoop for Garner to the London Stadium remains on the table.

Reinforcement

For a player of Garner’s qualities, interest in his services is expected to surge, as the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, according to the report.

West Ham have endured a torrid start to the new campaign and currently sit firmly in the relegation zone with just 10 points from 11 games.

Although the arrival of Nuno has brought relief, especially after recent back-to-back wins against Newcastle United and Burnley, reinforcements are needed to sustain the performances.

One viable option for Nuno’s side is Garner, as his presence would provide the midfield solidity they’ve been missing, with the team having been too easily bypassed on numerous occasions this season.

The midfielder’s ability to play in different positions and maintain a high level of consistency, as well as his combativeness in midfield to instantly improve the team’s off-ball performances, means his move to the London Stadium should be a no-brainer.