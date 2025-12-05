West Ham eyeing move for AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign AC Milan’s centre-forward Santiago Gimenez, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old was Feyenoord’s talisman upfront, ending the season as the Eredivisie’s second top scorer with 23 goals and six assists.

Prior to his move to Italy last winter, Gimenez was one of the most highly courted centre-forwards in Europe following his prolific spell in front of goal while on the books of Feyenoord.

Having moved from Liga MX side Cruz Azul to Feyenoord in 2022, the 24-year-old, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, provided 14 assists and netted a sky-high 65 goals in 105 games for the Dutch side, winning three titles, including the 2022-23 Eredivisie title.

In his last season at the club, he netted 26 goals and provided eight assists. More impressively, he netted seven goals in 11 Eredivisie games in the first half of last campaign before moving to Italy to join Milan in February, where he took his overall goalscoring tally for the season to 22 in all competitions.

This season, however, his form in front of goal has cooled with just one goal and two assists in 11 games, leading to speculation over a possible departure.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Gimenez could consider a move away from the San Siro, with several clubs, including West Ham, now expressing interest.

The report adds that the Hammers are keen on signing the Mexican international, who could leave Milan in the January transfer window.

However, they face competition for the 24-year-old from Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Premier League rivals Sunderland, who are set to battle the East Londoners over his signature, according to the report.

Gimenez to West Ham

West Ham’s defensive frailties have been a primary concern this season. However, a lack of cutting-edge in their attack has also impeded their progress.

With Niclas Füllkrug reportedly set to leave West Ham and Jarrod Bowen struggling for consistency, a proven goal scorer should now be prioritised.

Last season, Nuno Espirito Santo once again showcased his ability to rejuvenate players, particularly centre-forwards, by utilising Chris Wood as his first-choice forward, with the New Zealander repaying the faith with 20 league goals.

Gimenez could also experience a similar resurgence, and there’s no better time for it than January to help their survival fight. They currently sit 18th in the table and risk suffering their first top-flight relegation since the 2010–11 season if proper reinforcements aren’t secured in January.