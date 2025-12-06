Everton eye move to sign Real Betis defender Natan

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis defender Natan, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Toffees currently have Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, and Jake O’Brien as options to deploy in the centre-back position. However, Branthwaite has been out injured since the start of this season, while O’Brien mainly plays as a right-back.

On the other hand, Keane has entered the final few months of his current contract. So, it appears David Moyes is planning to reinforce the backline next year.

Fichajes report that Everton have earmarked Natan as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent performances in La Liga, and could make a concrete approach in January or next summer.

However, purchasing the Brazilian won’t be straightforward for the Toffees as Leeds United and Juventus are also considering making a swoop.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2030. So, Everton will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade the Spanish side to let him leave.

The South American initially joined Los Verdiblancos from Napoli on a loan deal ahead of last season, before the deal became permanent last summer.

Natan to Everton

Now, he has established himself as a key player in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting XI. He helped his side finish in European places in La Liga last term and guided them to reach the final of the Conference League.

This season, he has been leading Real Betis’ push for a European finish once again, sitting fifth in La Liga with 24 points from 14 matches. He has registered a solitary assist and kept six clean sheets across all competitions.

Natan is a left-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions.

He is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, the Real Betis defender might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January or next summer.