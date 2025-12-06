Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Marcus Rashford next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have turned to Brennan Johnson as their left winger at times this season with summer signing Xavi Simons failing to live up to the billing, and are already planning on bringing in another player in the position.

Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barcelona, has emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur as the English international is set to leave Old Trafford permanently next summer.

He is having a terrific time on loan with Barca with six goals and nine assists in all competitions, and off the back of nearly half a season of consistent displays in La Liga and the Champions League, it’s fair to say Rashford has found his feet again.

Barca have the option of acquiring him for approximately £25 million next year but owing to their financial troubles it remains to be seen whether they are able to successfully bring him to Camp Nou, while Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on him.

Spurs would benefit massively from Rashford

For the first time in several months, possibly years, Marcus Rashford has played in a coherent system and in his preferred role as the left winger. From a tactical standpoint, Hansi Flick has done brilliantly to fit him into the Barcelona squad.

Having said that, there is every reason to believe Tottenham Hotspur would leverage his attributes as they need a creator and goal threat down the left flank, and Rashford is exactly the profile they are after with experience in the Premier League too.

The Englishman’s blistering pace, excellent finishing, ability to counter-attack intelligently and mental strength on the pitch will all benefit Spurs, who are lacking in not just quality but a little bit of experience as well in their final third.

Rashford continues to hope that Barcelona will be able to sign him, but Spurs will also keep close tabs on his situation. The 28-year-old is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, a fee that the Londoners should be able to pay very easily to United.