Tottenham preparing formal offer to sign Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a formal offer to sign AZ Alkmaar’s centre-forward Troy Parrott, according to Fichajes.

Parrott’s name was on everyone’s lips and most certainly on every newspaper front page during the last international break in November.

The 23-year-old put in two outstanding displays for the Republic of Ireland, firstly with his brace against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, although the former Manchester United forward’s red card drew much attention.

He made sure to make the Irish fans sing again this time with a sensational hat-trick against Hungary at the Puskás Aréna, which secured a World Cup play-off spot for his country.

His prolific form this season is not limited only to the Boys in Green, but also for his club side, where he has netted seven goals and provided one assist in just nine appearances in the Eredivisie for Alkmaar this season.

He also has a remarkable 17 goal contributions in 18 games for De Kaasboeren across all competitions this season, taking his overall tally for the Dutch side to 42 in just 65 games since moving to the Netherlands from Tottenham in the summer of 2024.

It appears Tottenham are now eyeing a possible return of the youngster to the club, as Fichajes claims that the North London club have expressed interest in signing Parrott as a potential option to bolster Thomas Frank’s attack.

With interest in the centre-forward growing, particularly from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, Spurs are preparing to make the ‘strongest offer’ to sign him ahead of other interested clubs, as per the report.

Prolific forward

The Spanish outlet adds that Tottenham are now set to submit a £30m formal offer to AZ for the possible transfer of Parrott back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

Since Harry Kane’s departure in August 2023, Tottenham have not had another prolific forward to replicate the Englishman’s goalscoring and creative qualities.

In a further setback, the club’s record fourth-highest goalscorer (173 goals) and fifth-highest appearance holder (454), Son Heung-Min, left the club at the end of last season, and his departure has led to a significant drop in creativity and goalscoring.

The club have made significant investments upfront last summer, but none have really hit prolific form, prompting the club to look elsewhere for alternatives, with Parrott now being eyed.

Having come through the ranks at Tottenham, the Irishman is well familiar with the environment, standards and demands of the club, and there’s a growing belief he would hit the ground running should the club successfully win the race for his signature.