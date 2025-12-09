Premier League
Palhinha back as Frank makes one change: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Slavia Prague
Tottenham Hotspur ended their winless run with a 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend and will look to replicate the result in the Champions League tonight as they face Slavia Prague at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 20:00 UK time on matchday six.
Heung-min Son is expected to be present at the stadium for his farewell having joined Los Angeles FC in the summer, and Thomas Frank’s men will look to grace the occasion with a win against Slavia.
Here is how the team could line-up for the game.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be the shot-stopper for Tottenham tonight.
Defenders – Pedro Porro has been indispensable at right back for the Londoners this season, whereas Djed Spence has emerged as the primary option for Frank over Destiny Udogie at left back. The duo are expected to start once more.
Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven may also retain their berths in the heart of the back four.
Palhinha in for Gray
Midfielders – Joao Palhinha played only 25 minutes as a substitute against Brentford but he could be back in the starting eleven against Slavia Prague at Archie Gray’s expense. The Portuguese international may partner Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot. Xavi Simons, who bagged his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend could be the number 10.
Mohammed Kudus might start over Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert on the right wing, and the left might belong to Randal Kolo Muani, who has been playing decently in the last few matches.
Forward – With Dominic Solanke still injured, Richarlison is expected to lead the line for Tottenham once more.
Here is how the Lilywhites could look on paper.
