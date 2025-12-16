Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League as they fell into the bottom half of the table at 11th place, with only one win to their name in their previous five outings in the English top flight.

Spurs, however, are doing a decent job in the Champions League and continental form is one of the reasons why they haven’t shown Thomas Frank the door yet. That said, a significant squad revamp is already being planned.

Guglielmo Vicario’s form has been concerning this season and with Antonin Kinsky not having too many opportunities under Frank, Football Insider has reported that Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has emerged as a target for Tottenham.

He joined Man City from Burnley this summer for £31 million but with the Sky Blues shortly following up on his purchase with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s from Paris Saint-Germain, the 23-year-old has struggled for minutes as a secondary option at the club.

Trafford a significant upgrade from Vicario

James Trafford promises to be a significant upgrade over Guglielmo Vicario. He was the best player for Burnley in last year’s Championship season and was instrumental in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

His ball-playing ability, reflexes and proactiveness in set-piece situations make the Englishman a great option for Tottenham Hotspur but he might not come for cheap for a number of different factors.

Firstly, Manchester City have no back-up goalkeeper if they get rid of him. Given that Gianluigi Donnarumma has had his minor fitness worries in the past, Pep Guardiola would not want to alter his side’s depth while strengthening a domestic rival.

Moreover, having spent £31 million on his signing just months ago and tying their academy graduate down to a five-year down, City will look to make a decent profit if they are to sell him even though Transfermarkt values Trafford at just £22 million.

It will be interesting to see what the goalkeeper himself has in mind as far as his future is concerned, because having joined Manchester City, he might not prefer a swoop to Tottenham, especially if they miss out on Champions League football next year.