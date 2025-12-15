Tottenham keen on AZ Alkmaar forward Troy Parrott

Tottenham are keen on signing AZ Alkmaar’s prolific centre-forward, Troy Parrott, according to Ekrem Konur.

After progressing through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, the 23-year-old made his senior debut in 2019, but consistent minutes proved challenging to come by, leading to a series of loan spells.

Spurs eventually decided to sell him permanently last year, with AZ completing the transfer. Since arriving at AFAS Stadion, the striker has been in prolific form, registering 24 goal contributions across all competitions during his first season.

That form has continued this campaign, with 18 goal contributions in 20 matches for De Kaasboeren in all competitions, most recently scoring in the 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles on matchday 15, which lifted his overall return for the club to 43 goals and assists in 67 appearances since his move from Tottenham to the Netherlands in the summer of 2024.

He has also made his mark on the international stage with Ireland, as the Boys in Green required victories over Portugal and Hungary in their final two group fixtures to secure a World Cup qualifying play-off spot, with Parrott netting five goals.

It appears Tottenham are now eyeing a possible reunion with the 23-year-old, as Ekrem Konur claims that the North London club have expressed interest in signing the centre-forward.

The prolific forward is on the radar of several clubs for a possible January transfer, with Spurs now closely monitoring the situation, according to the report.

Prolific forward

Having hit double figures in goals this season, it’s no surprise the Irish forward is attracting widespread interest, with the journalist adding that Premier League rivals West Ham United, Everton and Leeds United, as well as Fenerbahçe and Celtic, are set to battle with Spurs for Parrott’s signature.

Tottenham have struggled to replace Harry Kane’s goals and creativity since his exit in August 2023, with no forward emerging to mirror the Englishman’s output consistently.

That issue was compounded further at the end of last season when Son Heung-min departed the club, with the forward leaving behind a massive void given his status as Spurs’ fourth-highest scorer with 173 goals for the club.

Despite heavy spending in attacking areas last summer, none of the additions have truly found a prolific streak, leading the club to explore other options in the market, with Parrott now under consideration.

Parrott is already familiar with Spurs’ environment, culture, and principles, and there’s increasing confidence that he could settle quickly if Spurs manage to secure his return, which will likely cost well over his £19m Transfermarkt valuation.