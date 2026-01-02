Everton join race to sign Watford midfielder Imran Louza

Everton have expressed interest in signing Watford captain Imrân Louza as a possible option to reinforce David Moyes’ midfield, according to TEAMtalk.

Everton are currently light in midfield, with Idrissa Gana Gueye away at AFCON and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sidelined through injury.

That situation has pushed Moyes to consider bringing back Harrison Armstrong, with the Scot admitting a return from Preston this month is likely. The club are also assessing options in the market, including Watford midfielder Imrân Louza.

Louza, valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, has featured for virtually every available minute in the Championship this season, missing only three matches earlier in the campaign due to suspension.

The 14-cap Morocco international is a key figure under Javi Gracia and has played a major role in Watford’s push toward the play-off places, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have joined several Premier League clubs in expressing interest in signing Louza as Moyes looks to reinforce his midfield ranks.

The report adds that, following Gueye’s absence and injuries to Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz, the Toffees are looking to make midfield reinforcements, with the 26-year-old now being considered.

However, should the Merseyside club decide to make their interest concrete, they’ll need to accelerate efforts to complete the deal, as TEAMtalk claims that Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Fulham have also joined the race to sign the Moroccan midfielder.

Louza to Everton

Louza’s impressive performances this season are further evidenced by his 7.72 rating on FOTMOB, the highest by any Watford player, with right-back Jeremy Ngakia coming second with a 7.29 rating.

His attacking prowess this season, where he’s positioned in the 90th percentile for touches and chances created, makes him a viable fit for Moyes’s side, offering an equal threat to Illan Ndiaye. His ranking in the 85th percentile for shots also means he could slot in as the sole attacking midfielder, a double striker, or even from the flank, where his attacking threats are best utilised.

However, for a team that has won a sky-high 1044 duels, the most in the Premier League and 61 more than Manchester United with 983, Louza’s questionable defensive contributions and work rate pose concerns about how he fits Moyes’s relentless off-the-ball work.

Hence, a move for a more tactically fitting midfielder to the manager’s style would be more appealing, and the defensive midfield should be more prioritised, as he’ll be unlikely to bench Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall when they return to the squad.