Tottenham make move to sign Levante star Etta Eyong

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a move to sign Levante forward Etta Eyong, as per the Daily Mail.

After moving to Ciudad de Valencia from Villarreal last summer, the 22-year-old has showcased his productivity in La Liga this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 15 appearances.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Spanish top-flight, he has secured his place in the Cameroonian national team’s starting line-up. He has been out on international duty to play in AFCON and helped his country win the opening game against Gabon by scoring the winner.

Now, the Daily Mail report that after selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, Tottenham are keen on upgrading the attacking department in this winter transfer.

Manchester City duo Savinho and Oscar Bobb are on their radar, while RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has also attracted the Lilywhites’ attention, having displayed eye-catching performances this season.

However, Thomas Frank’s side are also interested in Eyong and have already made a move to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

The African is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Levante are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

Eyong to Tottenham

Johnson is a winger by trait, but Eyong is a centre-forward. Therefore, he wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for the former Nottingham Forest star.

Eyong is quick, strong, and efficient in finishing off his chances. He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

Although Frank has Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as options to deploy in the No.9 position, Solanke has been out injured since the start of this season. On the other hand, Richarlison has struggled to showcase consistency, while Tel is very young and isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has joined on a loan deal and could return to PSG at the end of this season. So, Tottenham could do with signing a new striker this month.