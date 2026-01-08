Tottenham tipped to sign Man Utd target Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to sign Manchester United target and Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand to address their midfield problems.

After enduring a dire campaign in the Premier League last campaign, the Lilywhites decided to dismiss Ange Postecoglou and appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager.

However, Spurs have also struggled this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 27 points from 21 matches. They have won only two out of the last 12 league matches.

As a result, speculation surrounding Frank’s future has started emerging in recent weeks. Now, TEAMtalk state that Spurs need to upgrade the midfield department to turn the situation around and have tipped them to sign Hjulmand.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the engine room by signing João Palhinha on a loan deal from Bayern Munich last summer, and he even scored an excellent overhead kick goal against Bournemouth in midweek.

However, he has failed to find regular game time in recent matches, so Spurs are unlikely to make his loan deal permanent at the end of this campaign.

Man Utd are also interested in Hjulmand, while Juventus are plotting a swoop as well. Meaning, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Hjulmand to Tottenham

The report claim that with Hjulmand still having a contract until 2028 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, the Portuguese giants aren’t in any rush to sell him in January and want at least £70m.

The Dane has enjoyed great success at Sporting since joining from Lecce in 2023, winning two Liga Portugal titles and a Taca de Portugal. He has even been guiding his side to mount a title charge this season.

He is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this month.