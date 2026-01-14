West Ham submit fresh offer to sign Cruzeiro forward Kaio Jorge

West Ham United have submitted an official formal offer to Cruzeiro to sign Brazilian centre-forward Kaio Jorge, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old first rose into prominence as a teenager after progressing through the youth ranks at Santos, with his displays drawing interest from several European sides before Juventus secured his signature in 2021.

The forward endured a difficult debut season in Europe with the Turin club, leading to multiple loan spells at Frosinone, before he eventually returned to Brazil to play for Cruzeiro, where his form has since improved.

The Brazilian was in prolific form in the recently concluded campaign, netting 26 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions for the Maior de Minas, with 21 of those goals being the highest of any player in the Brasileiro Série A.

It’s no surprise interest in the forward has grown over the winter transfer window, with the Hammers reportedly seeing their opening offer rebuffed by Cruzeiro.

It appears West Ham are not relenting efforts in their bid to land Jorge, as Konur claims that the East Londoners have tabled an improved offer to the Brazilian club.

Having previously submitted an £18m offer, the journalist reports that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have submitted a new offer worth £25m for the possible transfer of the 23-year-old to the London Stadium.

Prolific forward

Talks between both clubs are expected to accelerate in the coming days, with West Ham closely monitoring the situation, according to the report.

The Hammers look keen on reinforcing their attack, having already signed Pablo from Gil Vicente, while Taty Castellanos, who opened his account for the club with the winning goal against Queens Park Rangers, joined from Lazio.

Only Nottingham Forest (21) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (15) have scored fewer goals than the Hammers’ 22, which is the joint third fewest scorers this season, alongside fellow relegation battlers Burnley.

For context, neither of these clubs have yet to match Jorge’s individual goalscoring record last season after 21 games, further highlighting why the Hammers are keen on his signature.

Having previously rejected their initial opening offer, West Ham will hope their improved £25m bid will be enough to sign last season’s highest-scoring Brazilian.