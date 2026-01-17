Everton eyeing January swoop to sign Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri

Everton are 12th in the Premier League in their maiden campaign at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but they will look to revamp their squad in the summer to contend for the European spots next year having earned a new investment some months back.

David Moyes is likely to want to revamp his attack on priority with his side having struck only 23 goals in 21 matches in the Premier League this season. To fulfil their ambitions, an average of slightly over a goal per game is far from ideal.

With Thierno Barry, their primary striker faltering in front of goal, the Toffees are prepared to make a new signing as soon as in the ongoing transfer window and have two strikers already on their shortlist heading into the final fortnight of January.

According to The Athletic, Everton are eyeing a transfer for Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri but have yet to make a formal approach for the Moroccan international, while West Ham’s Callum Wilson also remains an option for them.

En-Nesyri expected to be priority

Youssef En-Nesyri is likely to be Everton’s priority as far as rebuilding their offensive department goes. Not only is he 28, five years younger than the 33-year-old Callum Wilson, but he is also a far better campaign for Fenerbahce than the West Ham star.

The former Sevilla international has struck eight goals and provided an assist in all competitions for the Turkish outfit. He has done well in the Turkish league, a very physical league, and previously in La Liga, so he can adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Even though he is at the AFCON currently, he has been a secondary option in Morocco’s squad, so he is likely to be fresh for the second half of the campaign and might be the difference between Everton finishing in the top half of the table or below.

His valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £19 million, but in all likelihood, Everton are likely to have to pay Fenerbahce a premium if they are serious about materialising their interest in a key player for the Turkish side midway through the season.