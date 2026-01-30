Gallagher returns to the team: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur secured a top eight berth in the Champions League with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt midweek, but return to the Premier League, where they have a huge job on their hands heading into the final few weeks of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on the Lilywhites next on matchday 24 of the Premier League at 16:30 local time on Sunday evening with Spurs hoping to secure another success over the Sky Blues in order to ease some pressure off Thomas Frank.

Here is how they are expected to line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue playing in goal versus Man City.

Defenders – Pedro Porro had a rare rest in the Eintracht Frankfurt match but could come right back into the team in his preferred position on the right side of the back four. Djed Spence, on the other hand, might feature on the left.

Cristian Romero is expected to be in the heart of the backline and while Micky van de Ven missed the European Cup outing owing to a knock, he is likely to make the cut for the upcoming game at Kevin Danso’s expense in the starting eleven.

Gallagher and Solanke start

Midfielders – Joao Palhinha had a decent game in Frankfurt on Wednesday evening but could be back on the bench in the Manchester City clash. £35 million winter signing Conor Gallagher is expected to take his place in the double pivot as he can provide more energy with and without the ball, with the former Atletico Madrid man likely to play next to Archie Gray.

Xavi Simons could play as the number 10, meanwhile. Wilson Odobert might retain his place on the right wing owing to Mohammed Kudus’ injury and Randal Kolo Muani could shift to the left having played as the striker in the previous game.

Forward – Dominic Solanke is expected to be back in the starting eleven as the leader of Tottenham Hotspur’s attack.

Here is how the home side might look on paper.