Premier League
Souza starts first PL game: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last five Premier League matches and face another stern test as they host Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 19:30 tonight in their matchday 26 fixture in the English top division.
Thomas Frank’s men will need to be at their best to beat the Magpies, who are themselves coming into the match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Brentford from the weekend. Here is a look at how the home side might line-up for the game.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal for Spurs.
Defenders – Pedro Porro remains on the sideline, so Archie Gray is expected to deputise at right back once more and with Djed Spence as well as Destiny Udogie injured, £13 million winter signing Souza could get his Premier League start at left back. Cristian Romero’s suspension means Radu Dragusin is the favourite to play beside Micky van de Ven at central defence.
Kolo Muani to replace Odobert
Midfielders – Joao Palhinha is expected to play in a deeper-lying position for Tottenham Hotspur. He has not been in great form and will look to regain his feet and perform at the level he did at the start of the campaign. Alongside the Portuguese international, another one of the club’s most recent signings, Conor Gallagher, is likely to play with Pape Mata Sarr expected to round off an unchanged midfielder trio for the home side from the Manchester United clash at the weekend.
Forwards – Wilson Odobert might get a well-deserved rest after playing extensive minutes in the recent outings, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to play on the right side of offence. Xavi Simons, on the other hand, could retain his berth on the left flank with Dominic Solanke the favourite to round off the front three by leading the line for Tottenham.
Here is how the Lilywhites may look on paper.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 4 seconds ago
Souza starts first PL game: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last five Premier League matches and face another...
-
Premier League/ 14 mins ago
Everton plot swoop to sign USG defender Ross Sykes
Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise defender...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 10 hours ago
Man Utd ‘most determined’ to sign Gladbach’s Rocco Reitz
Manchester United are reportedly ‘most determined’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz, as...
-
Chelsea/ 10 hours ago
Estevao returns: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Leeds United
Chelsea are enjoying some good form in the Premier League and face Leeds United...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 11 hours ago
Mbeumo leads line for unchanged side: Predicted Manchester United XI vs West Ham United
Manchester United are back in Premier League action just three days after a convincing...