Souza starts first PL game: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last five Premier League matches and face another stern test as they host Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 19:30 tonight in their matchday 26 fixture in the English top division.

Thomas Frank’s men will need to be at their best to beat the Magpies, who are themselves coming into the match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Brentford from the weekend. Here is a look at how the home side might line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal for Spurs.

Defenders – Pedro Porro remains on the sideline, so Archie Gray is expected to deputise at right back once more and with Djed Spence as well as Destiny Udogie injured, £13 million winter signing Souza could get his Premier League start at left back. Cristian Romero’s suspension means Radu Dragusin is the favourite to play beside Micky van de Ven at central defence.

Kolo Muani to replace Odobert

Midfielders – Joao Palhinha is expected to play in a deeper-lying position for Tottenham Hotspur. He has not been in great form and will look to regain his feet and perform at the level he did at the start of the campaign. Alongside the Portuguese international, another one of the club’s most recent signings, Conor Gallagher, is likely to play with Pape Mata Sarr expected to round off an unchanged midfielder trio for the home side from the Manchester United clash at the weekend.

Forwards – Wilson Odobert might get a well-deserved rest after playing extensive minutes in the recent outings, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to play on the right side of offence. Xavi Simons, on the other hand, could retain his berth on the left flank with Dominic Solanke the favourite to round off the front three by leading the line for Tottenham.

Here is how the Lilywhites may look on paper.