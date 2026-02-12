Tottenham ‘pushing hard’ to sign Real Madrid’s Endrick

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Although the Lilywhites won the Europa League last term, they decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank was appointed as the new manager to succeed the Australian ahead of this season, and Spurs even enjoyed a bright start, winning three out of the first four league matches.

However, Tottenham have won only two out of the last 17 Premier League matches; as a result, they have found themselves in a relegation battle, sitting only five points above safety.

Despite the North London club’s poor form in the English top flight, they have managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League, having finished in the top eight.

Tottenham have now decided to part ways with Frank and are set to face arch-rival Arsenal later this month under a new manager.

Amid this situation, Tottenham have started exploring options to strengthen the squad next summer. Fichajes state that the North London club are planning to sign a new striker and are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Endrick after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances for Olympique Lyonnais.

Endrick to Tottenham

Tottenham are set to intensify negotiations over the coming weeks and are prepared to launch a £100m proposal to persuade Los Blancos to cash-in on him.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Palmeiras, Endrick struggled to find regular game time during the first half of this season. So, he decided to join Lyon on loan in January to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon moving to Groupama Stadium, the Brazilian has displayed his qualities in recent weeks but picked up a red card against Nantes in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Endrick is a left-footed versatile forward as he is comfortable on the right flank and the centre-forward position. The 19-year-old is a top-class player and possesses the potential to become world-class.

So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.