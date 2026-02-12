Mauricio Pochettino leading Tottenham Hotspur shortlist for managerial candidates

Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had sacked Thomas Frank from the managerial position on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United, a result that marked their eighth straight winless outing in the Premier League.

While the club has not announced any interim appointment for the time being, it is very unlikely that they will have a fixed recruit in the dugout for their next game scheduled on February 22nd against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs has reported, however, that three candidates make up Tottenham’s managerial wish-list with former boss Mauricio Pochettino topping the trio with Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola also believed to be in contention to succeed Frank.

De Zerbi most attainable right now

Roberto De Zerbi and Olympique Marseille parted ways earlier this week after the French outfit’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, so he will be available to join immediately and also does not come with a release clause.

De Zerbi did a decent job with Brighton & Hove Albion, which is perhaps why Tottenham Hotspur are considering him. That said, it remains to be seen if he will be open to taking a new job immediately or prefers waiting until the summer.

Andoni Iraola is set to stay put at Bournemouth at least until the season ends, whereas Mauricio Pochettino will not be available until later into the summer owing to commitments with the United States national team at the FIFA World Cup.

Pochettino, as far as impressing the fans goes, is a very attractive option but his lack of achievements since departing Tottenham in 2019, especially losing Ligue 1 at Paris Saint-Germain, might compel the board into thinking twice over his appoitnment.

For now, Spurs are likely to hire an interim candidate with Ryan Mason expected to emerge into contention after being fired by West Bromwich Albion last month, and any concrete appointment might still be a few months away.