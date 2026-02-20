West Ham ‘pushing hard’ to sign USG’s Promise David

West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Promise David, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining Les Unionistes from Estonian side Nomme Kalju, the Canadian has showcased his productivity in Pro League, making 26 goal contributions across all competitions last campaign. He even helped his side win the league title and Belgian Super Cup.

This season, the 24-year-old has continued to impress, tallying 14 goals and assists in 32 appearances in all tournaments. He has been guiding his side to mount another title charge, sitting at the top of the table.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by David’s recent eye-catching performances, West Ham have registered their interest in signing him and are ‘pushing hard’ to seal the deal.

However, purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for the East London club as Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in him as a potential replacement for Nick Woltemade, who has been linked with a move away.

The North American is valued at around £11m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, USG are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him.

David, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is an old-fashioned centre-forward and is comfortable with both feet. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and also works hard without possession.

David to West Ham

The Hammers decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Pablo Vicente and Taty Castellanos last month. Moreover, Nuno Espirito Santo has Callum Wilson as the striker option.

So, the East London club don’t need to spend big to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves. Nevertheless, David is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham if they purchase him.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been displaying promising performances in recent weeks, winning five out of the last seven matches across all competitions and losing only once. This weekend, Santo’s side are set to face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.