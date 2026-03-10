Tottenham plot swoop to sign Dortmund’s Julian Brandt

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Bayer Leverkusen, the midfielder has showcased his productivity over the years, scoring 42 goals and registering 48 assists in 207 appearances across all competitions.

He helped his side win the DFB Pokal during the 2020/21 campaign and guided them to reach the Champions League final before losing to Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season.

However, speculation surrounding the 29-year-old’s future has started emerging as he is set to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Brandt’s preference is to test himself in the Premier League, and his representatives have already started exploring options to find a suitable destination for him.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in him, but Tottenham are also keen on securing his services in the summer. Apart from the Premier League teams, La Liga and Serie A clubs are plotting a swoop as well.

However, the report state that Tottenham have paused all their transfer activities as they focus on securing their top-flight status, sitting just one point above the drop zone.

Brandt to Tottenham

Brandt is a 6ft 1in tall, technically gifted, creative midfielder. Moreover, he is comfortable in the box-to-box role and can also provide cover on either flank if needed.

He is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and can chip in with some important goals.

Spurs currently have James Maddison and Xavi Simons as options to deploy in the No.10 position. However, the Englishman has been out since the start of this season due to a serious knee injury.

On the other hand, Simons has struggled to showcase his best this season since joining from RB Leipzig last summer, scoring a solitary goal in the Premier League.

Therefore, Tottenham could do with signing a new creative midfielder, and Brandt would be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to survive relegation and make a move to sign the German for free in the summer.