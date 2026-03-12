Everton interested in signing Dortmund’s Julian Brandt

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium from Chelsea last summer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been an undisputed starter in the creative midfield position this season.

He has shown glimpses of his qualities under David Moyes, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 22 Premier League appearances thus far.

Apart from the 27-year-old, Moyes has Carlos Alcaraz as an option to deploy in the No.10 position. However, he has struggled to find regular game time and has been out injured in recent weeks.

With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Everton have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Argentinian if he eventually leaves this summer.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton are keen on signing Brandt, with the Dortmund star set to leave for free at the end of this campaign. Moyes’ side hold a long-standing interest in the German as they were linked with a move for him earlier this season.

However, purchasing Brandt won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as several clubs across Europe are also planning to secure his service in a bargain summer deal.

Brandt to Everton

Brandt is a creative midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he has played as a winger at Signal Iduna Park at times.

In 32 appearances across all competitions, Brandt has scored 10 goals and registered three assists this term. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a second-place finish in the Bundesliga table.

Brandt is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees can eventually manage to secure his service.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth, Everton have regained confidence by winning the last two matches vs Newcastle United and Burnley.

This weekend, they are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium to face league leader Arsenal. Everton are currently eighth in the table with 43 points from 29 matches, sitting only one point behind seventh-placed Brentford.