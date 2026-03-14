Simons and Solanke start: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are on the road for a second match in a few days’ time as they take on Liverpool at Anfield on matchday 30 of the Premier League, hoping to end a six-match losing run and desperately pick up all three points.

Igor Tudor has yet to oversee a win as their manager having taken over from Thomas Frank, and with the threat of relegation looming over their heads, here is how the Lilywhites are expected to line-up.

Goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky had an outing to forget away at Atletico Madrid midweek, so Guglielmo Vicario could come back into the eleven in between the sticks.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is set to start as the right back, with Djed Spence the favourite to play on the left side. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will not be available against Liverpool, so Kevin Danso is expected to retain his berth in the line-up and Radu Dragusin might come in as his partner in the heart of the back four.

Simons at number 10, Solanke down the middle

Midfielders – Joao Palhinha is out of the game with a concussion suffered in the Atletico Madrid match, so Pape Mata Sarr and Archie Gray are likely to continue in the double pivot for Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Xavi Simons may be the number 10.

Randal Kolo Muani may be picked as the right winger once more, and Richarlison may move to an out-wide position to feature on the left flank.

Forward – Dominic Solanke is expected to come back into the starting eleven for Tottenham.

Here is how the Lilywhites’ team is likely to look on paper.