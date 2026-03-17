Tottenham now eyeing move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Francis Onyeka

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Francis Onyeka next summer, according to Sports Boom.

The 18-year-old is the latest exciting talent to have risen through the ranks at Leverkusen, which includes the likes of Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

He made his first-team debut for Die Werkself, coming on in the 3-0 win over Elversberg in the DFB-Pokal on October 29, 2024.

This campaign, he joined Bochum on loan and has been a regular for Uwe Rösler’s side, featuring in 23 Bundesliga games, netting eight goals and providing one assist.

He has also been outstanding at the international level with the German U19 side, which he captains, netting eight goals in six games for the DFB-Elf.

Such a prolific form for Bochum and at the international level at just 18 will, without doubt, draw interest from several top European clubs, especially with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Onyeka to reinforce their attack next summer.

The report adds that Spurs’ scouts have been impressed by the attacking midfielder, citing his composure and finishing as strengths.

Exciting prospect

However, the North Londoners are set to face stern competition for Onyeka’s signature, as Sports Boom adds that Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have also expressed interest in the German, who is valued at between £25m and £30m by Leverkusen.

Tottenham have shaped their recruitment approach in recent years around two objectives: reinforcing the senior squad with quality additions while also bringing in highly rated young prospects for the future.

One such talent is the towering 6ft 5in centre-back Ashley Phillips, who joined from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.

The club also secured the services of Luka Vušković from Hajduk Split. The young defender has been widely tipped to play an important role in the senior side next season following a series of impressive performances in the Bundesliga while representing Hamburger SV.

In addition, Tottenham completed deals for Yang Min-hyeok, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray, who recently featured in midfield during Sunday’s 1–1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Onyeka would be another standout addition to the club, as he possesses the qualities to instantly slot into the first team while also serving as an exciting prospect for the future.