Manchester United could push to sign Marc Casado from Barcelona this year

Manchester United loaned Marcus Rashford out to Barcelona during the summer last year and after his explosive season with the La Liga giants, there is talk of Hansi Flick’s outfit looking to make his deal at Camp Nou a permanent one.

Although Barca are looking to negotiate on the transfer fee, United have stayed firm on their demands but there may be a breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties owing to the English side’s interest in a Barca player.

El Nacional has reported that Manchester United are prepared to lower their demands for Rashford if they are able to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who was also on Chelsea’s radar last year and had a £43 million price tag.

Casado has played 28 games for the Catalans this season and is one of their key young players with a very high potential, but given that the club is looking to make a lucrative signing in the offensive department this summer, he may be sold.

Casado a solid addition

If Manchester United are able to get their hands on Marc Casado, they would have made a superb signing. Their midfield is anyways in need of numbers and with Casemiro on his way out, the 22-year-old promises to be great long-term replacement.

Hansi Flick has credited the Spanish youngster for his excellent reading of the game, intelligent positioning in midfield with and without the ball, intense work-rate and the ability to drive the ball forward with short exchanges of passes in the engine room.

United are expected to be in the Champions League next summer, so that may be a huge boost in their ambitions of signing Casado but it remains to be seen what financial terms are in place between them and Barca if indeed a swap deal is on the cards.