Everton interested in signing Jack Grealish on a permanent deal this summer

Everton are set for a mid-table finish in the Premier League this season and while their first year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been memorable in some ways, they would like to do better and push for a European spot next season.

Having said that, David Moyes is expected to receive a reasonable transfer budget to rebuild his squad and the manager is expected to want to spend a fair chunk on his defence, midfield and attack.

Sports Boom has reported that Everton are interested in signing Manchester City star Jack Grealish on a permanent deal, after his loan transfer last summer yielded positive results with the player contributing to two goals and six assists in the Premier League.

The English international has been injured since January and will miss the rest of the season, but some impressive months early in his career with the Toffees have compelled them to consider his signing with Aston Villa also keeping tabs on him.

Grealish move not an easy proposition

Manchester City are likely to be open to selling Jack Grealish during the summer transfer window with Jeremy Doku emerging as the primary option on the left flank. The player is not expected to earn much of a transfer fee as he is valued at only £22 million.

With that said, Grealish’s transfer will be a difficult proposition for Everton to execute as they may not be his primary destination if former side Aston Villa look to materialise their desire of bringing him in during the summer as well.

Aston Villa are expected to play in a European competition next season, if not in the Champions League itself, and for a player of Grealish’s calibre, the opportunity to play on the continental stage would be a key driver in choosing his next destination.