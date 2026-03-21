Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Reuters.

Midfield additions are expected to be a key focus for United ahead of next summer, especially with Casemiro due to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

He has been one of the more dependable performers, featuring in 28 of 30 Premier League matches while contributing seven goals and two assists, including the opening strike in the 3–1 win over Aston Villa last Sunday.

Even with his consistent displays, it has now been confirmed that he will depart at the expiration of his contract this season, with both the player and the club acknowledging the impending departure.

As a result, the club have been linked with several midfielders, including Guimaraes, with Casemiro reportedly recommending the Brazilian as his potential replacement.

It appears INEOS are already accelerating efforts to sign him, as Reuters reports that United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 28-year-old.

The report adds that Newcastle’s recent elimination by Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday has opened the door for their captain’s potential departure, with the Red Devils now keen on the midfielder to replace Casemiro.

The 13-time Premier League champions have held initial contacts with the Brazilian, who also has a mutual interest in playing at Old Trafford, according to the report.

Guimarães could replace Casemiro

However, while United are advancing in talks with the Magpies over a £68m deal for Guimaraes, European giants Real Madrid have entered the race for the Brazilian international, which has now significantly ‘altered’ the race, Reuters adds.

Guimarães has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders since his big-money move from French side Lyon in 2022.

Since then, he has made 181 appearances for the club, netting 31 goals and providing 31 assists.

He most notably captained the Tyneside club to a historic Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool to end the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy on March 16, 2025, a day he described as the ‘best day of my life’.

He is also a regular in Brazil’s national team setup and, barring any significant injury scare, looks on course to make Carlo Ancelotti’s final World Cup squad.

With significant experience at both club and international levels — combined with outstanding footballing ability and strong leadership — he would be a solid option to replace Casemiro at the end of the season, should United win the race for his signature.