Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur remain without a win in the Premier League three months into 2026 after suffering a 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, thereby putting their survival in the top division into jeopardy.

Igor Tudor’s men lead 18th-placed West Ham United by only one point and with the run of fixtures they have between now and the end of the season, it is difficult to foresee Spurs picking up too many points considering current form.

Nonetheless, the board is preparing for a productive transfer window which could see radical changes in the squad. A goalkeeper’s signing is expected to be key considering Guglielmo Vicario’s poor form for much of the campaign.

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham are keen on signing Crystal Palace shot-stopper Dean Henderson, who is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt, after an impressive few years at Selhurst Park under Oliver Glasner.

Spurs’ PL continuity could hold key

Dean Henderson would be a solid signing for Tottenham Hotspur and an upgrade compared to what Guglielmo Vicario has brought to the table in recent months. With Oliver Glasner departing Crystal Palace, other players may also consider their futures.

Having said that, there will not be a shortage of suitors for the Englishman and for Tottenham Hotspur to stand any chance of being able to secure his services, it is absolutely vital that they manage to stay in the Premier League.

Should they be relegated, there is practically no chance a mid-table side’s goalkeeper would want to join them, while their ability to spend in the transfer market could also be significantly impacted if Spurs are to drop into the Championship.

While activity is being planned for the transfer window, the immediate focus should rather be on avoiding the relegation by winning whatever games the team has left and regrouping to focus on a major rebuilding project ahead of next season.