Tottenham showing interest in signing Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 29-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Torino, where a string of impressive performances for the Granata drew the attention of several European clubs. He made 110 appearances across four seasons after joining from Clube Atlético Mineiro in 2018.

Despite widespread interest, he chose to remain in Turin by completing a move to Juventus in 2022, where he has continued to play a significant role.

His time with the Bianconeri, however, has been disrupted by recurring injury issues, including a major setback last season that limited him to just eight appearances before ending his campaign.

Following further minor problems earlier this season, Bremer has begun to regain rhythm, featuring in 19 Serie A matches under Luciano Spalletti.

Although he still needs time to fully rebuild his fitness, one constant remains — whenever he returns, his intensity and determination are immediately evident, which explains why he is quickly restored to the starting line-up.

It appears Bremr’s performances have not gone unnoticed, as Ekrem Konur claims that several clubs are gearing up for a transfer battle for his signature next summer.

Among the clubs showing interest is Tottenham, according to the journalist who claims that the North London club have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 2in centre-back to reinforce their backline.

With a contract in Turin that runs until 2029, Juventus have placed a £52m price tag on Bremer amid interest from Spurs, according to the report.

Bremer to Tottenham

However, Konur adds that Tottenham face stern competition for the Brazilian’s signature from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who have also entered the race to sign him in the summer.

While his injury history could raise concerns over a possible move, it is important to note that Thomas Frank already has Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso as centre-back options.

Bringing in Bremer would give Frank four high-quality options, enabling rotation based on the tactical setup or the demands of the match.

It would also allow for better workload management, offering Bremer more rest and controlled minutes than he had at Juventus, where he was typically a guaranteed starter whenever fit.