Tottenham now eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado next summer, according to a report via TEAMtalk.

Since breaking into Barcelona’s first team, Casado has developed into one of the most promising young midfielders in La Liga. Although he made his debut in November 2022, it was during the 2023/24 campaign that he truly established himself, flourishing under Hansi Flick.

However, competition for spots has since limited his chances, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong firmly ahead in the pecking order, while Eric Garcia has also been utilised in midfield at times.

As a result, his minutes have dropped significantly, with just 905 played in La Liga and 195 in the Champions League, and he was an unused substitute in the recent quarter-final first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Those reduced opportunities have attracted strong interest from several clubs, with the youngster now expected to consider alternative options to secure more consistent playing time.

The latest club to join the race for Casado is Tottenham, according to reports via TEAMTalk, which claim that the north London club have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Casado to Tottenham

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is looking to make adequate reinforcements to his squad if Spurs survive relegation, with the report adding that the Spaniard is now being considered for a more prominent role in the team.

However, Tottenham face stern competition for Casado’s signature from West Ham United and Atletico Madrid, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are willing to submit a formal £34m bid, according to the report.

Spurs’ midfield depth at present includes João Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray, who, at 20 years and 31 days, became the club’s second-youngest player to make 50 appearances after starting in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United on Sunday.

Despite those options, there are still apparent shortcomings, particularly in technicality, intensity, combativeness and, most especially, efficiency on the ball, which were all exposed at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Hence, having played in a possession-based team such as Barcelona, a move for Casado should be a no-brainer, as he possesses the technical qualities, ball-playing ability and a relentless off-ball work rate that make him a tactically fitting profile for De Zerbi’s style of play.