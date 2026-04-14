Everton interested in signing Real Madrid centre back Raul Asencio this summer

Everton are making a serious push for the European spots in the final weeks of the Premier League season, and as they cap off a memorable first year at Hill Dickinson Stadium, some ambitious plans for next season are already in the works.

Fichajes has reported that as part of their squad rebuild, Everton are considering a gutsy attempt to sign Real Madrid central defender Raul Asencio, who many believe could be allowed to depart the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard was key to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans last year but failed to gain prominence under Xabi Alonso and more so under Alvaro Arbeloa, thereby raising questions regarding his future with the La Liga giants, who may sell several players this year.

Asencio a solid signing but unlikely to leave Madrid

While there are doubts over Raul Asencio’s continuity at Real Madrid, it would come as a surprise if he is allowed to go by the 15-time European champions considering their lack of depth at the back and the player’s low valuation.

Asencio is valued at only £22 million on Transfermarkt, so his departure would not represent much of a gain for the Whites. If anything, with David Alaba’s departure on the cards, it may shorten their number of options in the heart of the backline.

Eder Militao has only recently returned from a long-term injury while Antonio Rudiger has had his fair share of struggles, leaving Dean Huijsen to be the only long-term centre back available at Real Madrid, at least as things stand.

Nevertheless, if Everton manage to secure Asencio’s transfer, they would be significantly bolstered by the addition of a brilliant young player, who has occasionally been likened with his compatriot and Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos.

Raul Asencio is an aggressive defender with a strong aerial prowess, ability to make accurate tackles and robust reading of the game. He is also a good carrier and distributor of the ball, and a handy right back, so all things considered, he has all-round traits which would upgrade the quality of Everton’s backline.