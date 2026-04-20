Tottenham now eyeing move for Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing highly rated German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from Freiburg, according to Fussballdaten.

The 6ft 2in shotstopper has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s standout goalkeepers. Since establishing himself as the first choice for Freiburg at the start of the 2023/24 season, he has recorded 38 clean sheets in 118 appearances.

The 23-year-old has maintained that level this campaign, strengthening his case for inclusion in Julian Nagelsmann’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond his shot-stopping, his composure in possession stands out — an increasingly vital trait for goalkeepers in the Premier League, particularly for a side like Spurs that adopts an attacking approach. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and delivered 231 accurate long balls, contributing to two chances created this season.

With Tottenham having conceded 47 goals from set pieces in the league — among the highest in the league — Atubolu’s command of his area is another key strength. His 26 high claims for Freiburg this season highlight his ability to deal with crosses, making him a strong candidate to help reduce vulnerability from dead-ball situations.

It’s no surprise Atubolu is now on Tottenham’s radar, as Fussballdaten claims the north London club have shortlisted the German goalkeeper as a potential option to provide competition or replace Guglielmo Vicario.

The report adds that the club’s scouts have been impressed with the 23-year-old, citing his ball-playing and build-up play as strengths.

Vicario replacement?

In a boost to Spurs, Fussballdaten reports that Atubolu’s departure this summer is high, with Freiburg demanding a fee between £26m and £30m.

However, Tottenham face stern competition from Bundesliga duo Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt, who are closely monitoring the youngster, the report adds.

Spurs remain stuck in the relegation zone after twice giving up the lead in a 2–2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, conceding in both first-half and second-half stoppage time.

For Roberto De Zerbi, the struggles continue: he has just one win in his last 12 Premier League matches across spells with Brighton and Spurs (D3, L8), and he has also failed to win either of his opening two games in either managerial stint in the competition.

The result means Spurs are still searching for their first league victory of 2026, now winless in 15 Premier League matches this calendar year (D6 L9). It marks their second-longest winless run in league history, surpassed only by a 16-game stretch from December 1934 to April 1935.